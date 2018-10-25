Salman’s brother wants a documentary on his dad

By Sanskriti Media

Arbaaz Khan who is readying to produce his next film Dabangg 3 with brother Salman Khan in the lead is also planning a documentary on his legendary father Salim Khan.

“I spoke to my father to make a documentary on him. I have been seriously contemplating that. He has such a huge body of work and he has led a very interesting life from the beginning of his career till now,” says Arbaaz.

Asked about a biopic on his father’s life, he says, “Well, haven’t thought much about it. But if someone has to play that character he should play his age from a youngster till what he is today. I have seen Sanju and Ranbir Kapoor ash shown what he can do. My first choice would be him to play Salim Khan,” says Arbaaz.

Meanwhile Arbaaz is readying the nitty-gritties of pre-production for Dabangg 3 as well. The film was earlier to go on the floors in February this year, but will only happen ibn 2019.

“The script is almost locked as is the cast and the tech of the film. The songs have been shortlisted and will need to be finalised. The production design and the location recce are in progress, and we hope to commence principal shooting by the end of February or early March. We are definitely trying to release the film by the end of next year,” reveals Arbaaz.

Ask him on his personal life and his ongoing romance and speculated marriage with Giorgia Andriani and he puts on a poker face to reply, “Let them say what they want to say. Only I know what is happening in my life. If I want to say anything about my life, I will say it when the time comes be it about marriage or whatever. I have spent 22 years in the industry and I know what to speak and what not to,” he quips.

The actor will soon be seen in a film called Jack and Dil where he plays a man in love and how he falls out of love after marriage. “I have not played a role like this before It is an interesting take on relationships. A new couple do a lot of things for each other – they take up responsibilities, they stand by each other and everything seems good. And slowly when their goals are done like marriage and children, they lose interest and it impacts the relationship. It is a part of life and a lot of people experience this,” he says, again with a poker face, perhaps realising what he had just said and the parallels that his personal life has.