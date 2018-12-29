Salman’s girl Lucky in Love!

By Sanskriti Media

Sneha Ullal made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the film Lucky: No Time For Love? Many moons ago. The girl who was a teenager at that time was cast only because she resembled Salman’s then break-up Aishwarya Rai.

While Salman’s relationship with Iulia Vantur is still under a cloud as the actor has not given any commitment or statement of sorts – Sneha seems to have found her love.

Sneha is dating Avi Mittal an entrepreneur and MMA expert who is promoting the sport in India. Sneha has often been spotted at his parties. “She did Sohail Khan’s Aryan and then went to do films in Telugu and had a few decent releases. Sneha does not have films in hand and she is keen to join in Avi as well in his endeavours. As a result, they have come closer now and is holidaying with him in Maldives,” says a source.

Sneha was last seen in a music video called Ishq Waali Baarish which Salman Khan promoted on his Twitter handle as well.