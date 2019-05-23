Salman’s Inshallah gets Bigg Boss to Mumbai

By Sanskriti Media

The shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah is slated to go on the floors in the latter half of the year forcing the popular Bigg Boss show to shift to Mumbai.

The shoot of the show has been traditionally held at Lonavala – which is around 90 kilometres from Mumbai to also keep the participants away from near and dear ones to enable to show be done in a controlled environment.

But now, with the show’s big boss Salman Khan busy with his Inshallah schedules during the shoot of the show, the channel wants to shift the show to Mumbai.

“Yes, the sets will replace the ones where the season 2 of the Marathi Bigg Boss will be shot. Mahesh Manjrekar who is also Salman’s dear friend hosts that show and he suggested that Salman should have a look at the sets that they have created for their second season at Film City. Salman loved the idea and so now they will be modifying it a bit more and then use the same set for the Hindi version as well whose shoot will start a few days after the season 2 of the Marathi show will end,” says a source.

Bhansali is meanwhile on a recce to finalise locations for his shoot which has Salman in the role of a businessman and Alia Bhatt in the role of an actress.

Salman had to travel to Lonavala on the weekends to shoot for this show, and even the stars who promoted their films on the show had to also travel all the way up there. “With increasing promotions, it would take an entire day for celebs to appear on the show. But if it is shifted to Mumbai, their travel time is taken care of and the channel will be able to rope in more celebs to enter the house,” says our source.