Salman's Iulia on her Bollywood debut

By Sanskriti Media

Iulia Vantur plays a foreigner in love with Indian culture in her debut film as a heroine – Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala?

The Romanian TV presenter has choen an offbeat film for her debut bankrolled by Prerna Arora and directed by Prem Soni. “Like my character in the film I have always been fascinated by India and Indian culture. I know that there are a lot of negative things happening, but the love for Indian culture was much bigger than all that and all these cases because that does not define a nation. We do not have to be scared. This movie is about taking action and not let these incidents to change life completely. You can do something with your life if you have support from people around you. My love for India is much bigger than sporadic incidents against foreigners and I think that India has so much to offer.

There are so many passionate and kind people and they can really change things around,” says Iulia.

Asked as to why she chose this film rather than be backed by the Khan family due to her proximity to Salman Khan.

“I was so surprised Prerna and Prem came with the offer. I didn’t know how to react. But then I heard the script and the message which the film had to convey and I was on board. I could connect to the character I was narrated. The role is of a strong girl who does not give up and so I chose the film. Inf act I did not come hre to India to be an actress. I have done theatre in Romania – a musical – when I was a TV anchor. Singing happened to me by chance and so did acting. So I am taking it as it comes and following my heart,’ she says.

And as we speak, Iulia is also reading up the Bhagwad Gita and the epics to elarn more about Indian culture to learn about her role and the film. “I am in the process. I have heard a lot of mythological stories. When I came to India, I went to Rishikesh and I felt I was floating on top of the trees and I am thrilled to know more about the mythological tales,” almost floating as she signs off.