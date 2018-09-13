Salman's Iulia to play a Krishna devotee

By Sanskriti Media

After a lot of yes, nos and maybes, Iulia Vantur has finally decided to sign her debut film is being bankrolled by Studio 5 Elements and is directed by Prem R Soni.

While there was a lot of speculation surrounding the lead of the film, producer Prernaa Arora of Studio 5 Elements finally confirms, "We are happy to have Iulia Vantur on board Radhu Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala. The film will soon go on floors and the rest of the casting is underway."

Iulia has been roped in as the female lead in the ambitious project. The Romanian star is rumoured to be playing the role of a Krishna disciple in the film that will soon go on floors in Mathura.

Director Prem R Soni and the crew will be leaving for the recce of the film next week and the actress will accompany him to start prepping for her role.

It was earlier being speculated that Iulia’s alleged beau Salman Khan will be launching her. But Iulia has chosen her own path.