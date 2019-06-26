Salman’s show of strength

By Sanskriti Media

Ever since the news about Salman Khan using a body double in recent films went viral. Salman Khan is like a man on a mission.

The Pocket Hercules of Bollywood is clearly showing off what he can do with a fit body that he has in recent times. “Salman is showing off his all-round athleticism. Starting off his backflips that he could do, to lifting two of his bodyguards during a weight training session at his gym to racing with horses, doing a split to show flexibility and finally doing a somersault while diving into his pool, Salman has been showing off on how fit he is. It is his own sweet way of telling his filmmakers in the days to come that he does not need any body double. Inshallah!” says a film industry professional.

Trade sources too vouch for Khan’s fitness. “He has been taking care of his body and keeping it fit. It is not just about how the body looks, but also about how agile it is and what it can perform. Salman will be turning 54 this year, but he wants to show that it is not about the age, it is about the mileage,” adds the source close to Khan.