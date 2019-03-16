Salman’s SKTV and now Being Children!

By Sanskriti Media

Sometime ago we had told you that Salman Khan was in the process of acquiring the rights of all the films that he has been a part of. Now we have more news for you. Salman has now also appointed a broker to carry out the deals for him. “Salman is planning a TV channel himself and hence he needs a lot of content. SKTV is the name of his production house that carries out the TV shows that he is producing including the Kapil Sharma Show. His film company is called Salman Khan Films. Now he has also started production of more tv shows as well. It won’t be surprising if he moves with The Kapil Sharma show to his own channel once his licenses are in place,” says a source.

Well that’s not all. Salman Khan in addition to his Being Human Foundation is also starting another brand called Being Children.

“This is more for children and there will be everything from pre-primary, day-care and other allied activities. There will be other things connected to children as part of Being Children as well. It is in the planning stages at the moment, but bhai is venturing into a lot of businesses now as he wants to invest his monies not just in the movies and the entertainment world,” informs our source.