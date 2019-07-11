Salman should be back in Abu Dhabi

By Sanskriti Media

The shooting of Salman Khan’s next release Dabangg 3 will now take place in three different shooting locations of Mumbai’s Film City. “There are locations like the courtroom, and locations outside the court apart from other locations where scenes are to be filmed for the film. This is the first time that any film in the Dabangg series will have extensive courtroom scenes as well as Salman is slated to shoot for half a month in these locations,” says an industry source.

Post the shoot, Salman and his heroines – Sonakshi and one more girl are expected to travel to Abu Dhabi and another country to film three songs. “Salman will wrap the songs and then will proceed for the shoot of Bhansali’s film in India and abroad. Salman Khan’s company has a good deal from Abu Dhabi and he prefers shooting there as he gets huge subsidies when he shoots for his film productions there. He virtually does not spend a penny when shooting in UAE,” says our industry source.