Salman, Sonakshi, Iulia at Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth wedding reception

It was a star-studded wedding reception of Azhar Mirani and Tanya Seth. Azhar is the son of famous film producer and events man Karim Morani.
Iulia Vantur
Salman Khan made his presence felt at the event.
Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth
Sonakshi Sinha and Iulia Vantur also came and posed together for the paparazzi.
Morani and Seth families
There were others like Sooraj Pancholi and Urvashi Rautela who also came in for a while.
Sajid and Wardha Nadiadwala
Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda were also present at the do.
Gulshan Grover
Veteran actress Rekha and Juhi Chawla were also present.
Salman Khan
The bride and groom seemed ecstatic as expected.
Sonakshi Sinha and Iulia Vantur
Sonakshi Sinha