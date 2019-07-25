Salman wanted to see this girl perform

By Sanskriti Media

When Salman Khan saw Saiee Manjrekar for the first time, she was a kid. Mahesh has another daughter Ashwami who is also prepping herself to face the arclights. When Salman saw Saiee again recently he was convinced that this was the right face for his film, but he was not sure whether she could perform well. So, the team of Dabangg 3 were informed that Saiee needed a screen test and Salman would give the approval whether Salman’s close friend Mahesh Manjrekar – a regular feature in the Dabangg series would be cast opposite him.

“Salman has two heroines in the film and he did not want anyone to point fingers that someone had been just chosen as the heroine. If one recalls Govinda was keen to get his daughter Narmada cast opposite Slaman in Dabangg and the role was given to Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi who has proved herself to be a credible performer even after that film. Salman antagonised Govinda with that move and he doesn’t want to further antagonise the hundreds of friends who try getting Salman launch their kin. Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan turned out a cropper in Notebook as did Zaheer Iqbal the son of Salman’s friend, Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi did not impress in Hero, Salman’s own brother in law Aayush Sharma was a flop in Love Yatri. So when it came to casting now, Salman wanted someone who could ace the camera look as well as the performance and he was happy with producer brother Arbaaz’s choice,” says a source.

Sonakshi Sinha is the other heroine in the film. One does not know how his love story with Saiee ends, but we know he is shooting in Maharashtra’s Paithan with the Marathi mulgi.