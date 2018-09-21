Sandra Bullock's father dies

By Bang

Sandra Bullock's father John Bullock has died at the age of 93, his family have confirmed on social media.

Sandra's younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado was the first to comment on the tragic news, taking to Instagram to confirm her "beloved" father had died.

She wrote: "John Wilson Bullock February 11, 1925 - September 18, 2018. Beloved baby brother, American #WWII #bronzestar #veteran, husband, father of 4 strong women, #grandpa, adorable scamp, handsome devil, and trickster to the end. (sic)"

The 'Ocean's 8' star's boyfriend Bryan Randall also mourned the loss of John on his private account, where he shared a photo of the late veteran holding up a sign that reads "No bulls**t allowed".

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', he captioned the photo: "On September 18th at 10:04 pm CST, surrounded by family and friends, John W Bullock left the building. As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice PS: Hey God, we're sending you a live one! (sic)"

As of the time of writing, Sandra has not commented publicly on the news of her father's passing, which comes 18 years after the death of her mother Helga in 2000.

In June this year, the 'Heat' actress became emotional when talking about what her late mother would think about her life now as a mother to eight-year-old son Louis and six-year-old daughter Laila.

She said: "She'd love every minute. And I often sit and, like, I wish that they would just allow the person who's deceased just to beam down for a second so you can say, 'When do you want them to show up?' And I was like, 'Like, right now would be the ultimate time.' I just want her to see how everything is OK and how - how amazing - I mean, I truly think that she had a hand in it, you know? I think she had a hand in the gifts. So I just want her to see that we're OK."