Sanjay Dutt against Ranbir Kapoor now!

We told you before. It did not take long before Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt - the two important people in the Dutt biopic to come face to face with each other.

Sanjay Dutt has now been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the ‘daku-drama’ Shamshera, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra.

It is to be noted that Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic on the latter called Sanju.

And once the film releases, the two will be seen shooting together for the dacoit drama set in the Chambal valley. We had told you a few days ago that Ranbir will be doing his first dacoit drama and it is interesting to note that Sanjay who has already played a dacoit in a few films earlier now joins him in the film.

Sanjay Dutt will be playing the ruthless, merciless villain in YRF’s period action adventure Shamshera! He will be pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in the mega action spectacle. Interestingly, Shamshera will be Sanjay’s first ever film with YRF.

Karan says, “Shamshera is a highly ferocious and fearless character in the film. Therefore, his nemesis, the villain had to be even more fierce and monumental in every aspect. Who’s better than Sanjay Sir to give us that impact on screen.”

Sanjay Dutt says, “My father and Yash uncle (Yash Chopra) were very close friends and now that I’m doing my first YRF film, it is an extremely emotional moment for me. When I heard Karan’s idea to pit Ranbir against me, I thought it was just brilliant. I’m looking forward to shooting this incredibly exciting film, my second with the hugely talented Karan Malhotra.”

This high-octane adventure film is set in the heartland of India and will have jaw-dropping action sequences and a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera is set to go on floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid-2019.