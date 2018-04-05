Sanjay Dutt walks off hearing ‘Madhuri’

Recently a cricket match had been organised by Sohail Khan and Suniel Shetty through their star-studded cricket team – Mumbai Heroes who took on their arch nemesis – the income tax officials - this time on the cricket ground.

Sanjay Dutt was present to cheer his good friend Suniel and the media got an opportunity to ask him about the Madhuri starrer film in which he was slated to act before Madhuri stepped on to the scene as both of them were dating once before Madhuri left him once TADA was slapped on the actor in the Bomb Blasts case. While there have been speculations that he has opted out of the film and replaced by another actor, Dutt has maintained a silence on this issue. “Though the media got a chance to quiz him about it, there was no way Sanju was going to play Munnabhai and answer their questions. He just walked off when the question was put about the film. The moment he heard the word, ‘Madhuri’ he just turned and walked away,” says an eye witness.

After Janhvi Kapoor thanked Madhuri Dixit for being a part of the film replacing Sridevi in the film formerly called Shidhat, there is a lot of discomfort among the actors in the project.

To begin with, Sanjay Dutt is the senior actor in the film who was to star with Sridevi in the movie. “But he is not comfortable because he and Madhuri were dating once upon a time and the relationship went for a toss after he was jailed under TADA in the mid-nineties. A lot of time may have passed, so Karan and Sanju are to have a meeting soon. And yes, Madhuri may also feel a lot of discomfort. The buzz is that since Madhuri has been confirmed, Sanjay Dutt may need to be convinced to either stay or go. However, it would not be difficult for someone like Karan to convince both these stars,” says a source.

History has it that Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi started off on the wrong foot when the drunk actor tried to meet her on the sets of the film Himmatwala. The actor was thrown out. Dutt and Sridevi were paired together in the film Zameen which was never completed. Dutt was again cast in the film Khuda Gawah and shot a few scenes with Sridevi, but soon he was replaced by Nagarjuna in Khuda Gawah after that. But then the two managed to finally work in a release called Gumrah.

25 years later, they were to be cast in the Karan Johar film directed by Abhishek Varman, but that could not happen due to the actress’ untimely demise.

The film is rumoured to also star Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.