Sara Ali Khan loses cool; apologises

By Sanskriti Media

Sara Ali Khan is one of the hot favourites of the paparazzi much before she has made her debut in the movies, but then the actress lost her cool the other day when the paparazzi tried to take pictures/videos of her when she was in a conversation with someone on the phone.

The actress was exiting from her gym when she sat down on a chair by the side on the building compound when she was on the phone. Taking cue, a paparazzo came right into her eye vision and started clicking away.

“Sara was not comfortable when she was being clicked like that. She immediately cut the phone, got up and when to the photographer and reprimanded him. “Kya kar rahe ho?” she demanded to know and told him not to click pictures like that. Later she saw other photographers and then also apologised for her outburst. Then she thanked us and went off,” says another paparazzo.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter is due to be seen in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh possibly followed by Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput.

“What was nice was that she apologised when she realised we were just doing our job,” says the shutterbug.