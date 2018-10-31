Sara Ali Khan vs Janhvi Kapoor; battlelines drawn

By M/s Sanskriti Media

The ball is in Sara Ali Khan’s court now.

As she prepares to enter Bollywood, and despite denials that there is no competition with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara will have two films Kedarnath and Sara to back her in the awards ceremonies against Janhvi Kapoor who also made her debut this year with Dhadak.

“Both girls will surely be nominated. But what remains to be seen if which one will get into the awards. Normally the same pattern is followed across all the awards. What would be interesting to see is that both the actresses are star kids and their families wield a huge amount of influence among all the organisers of these awards for their ward to pip the other at the post and that is going to be a nightmare for the awards; ceremonies,” says a film industry source.

Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor and others will be backing her while Sara has the backing of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others.

What is interesting however is the fact that both the films Dhadak and Kedarnath sees the hero playing the role of a guide.

Dhadak did decently well at the box office.

A certain section of the film Dhadak saw Ishaan Khatter playing a guide to foreigners and Sushant Singh Rajput is playing a pithoo and a guide in the film Kedarnath. In fact, he has not just lifted the film, but Sara Ali Khan also on his shoulders in the movie.