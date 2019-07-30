Sara opposite Hrithik and Dhanush!

By Sanskriti Media

Everyone wants to taste the flavour of the season. Well, when films are being planned now, one of the top names being considered for a young heroine’s name is Sara Ali Khan.

The actress who is also in consideration for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, has now more or less been finalised as the heroine of the new Aanand L Rai film starring Dhanush.

Rai was the man who had launched Dhanush in Hindi with the superhit film Raanjahana. Dhanush later worked in films like the flop Shamitabh and the unnoticed The Extraordinary Journey Of the Fakir.

“Sara has been in talks with Rai for the film. Rai is among the film filmmakers that Sara also aspires to work with. Sara is already with on Imtiaz’s film with Kartik Aryan, but she has to plan her next set of films. Sara was moved when she was narrated the script soon after Dhanush got his and she has agreed to work on the film and her team is now working with Rai’s team to finalise the dates,” says a source.

Dhanush had confirmed a while ago that he was planning to work in a film with Rai soon in Hindi. Meanwhile the gossip gang in Bollywood is wagging about Hrithik Roshan also joining Dhanush and Sara in the said film.