Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick considering Irish move

By Bang

America's Star magazine reports that Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick are reportedly considering moving from New York City to Donegal Ireland.

The married couple own a property in Donegal and often take lengthy vacations in the Irish town but they are now thinking about making the European country their permanent home.

According to America's Star magazine, Sarah and Matthew want to swap city life in New York for the peace and tranquility of Ireland.

A source told the publication: "They are serious about making a permanent move ... Whenever they're in Donegal they reconnect."

The Irish house has been in Matthew's family for over 40 years and the pair - who have James, 16, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, nine, together - recently renovated the idyllic property.

Matthew will be in neighbouring country England in the summer as he will be making his West End debut in the UK premiere of Kenneth Lonergan's 2009 play 'The Starry Messenger'.

The 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' actor will star opposite 'Downton Abbey' actress Elizabeth McGovern in the production which is about Mark Williams, an astronomy lecturer at the Hayden Planetarium in New York.

Matthew, 56, has been friends with the playwright since their school days and he revealed the production is loosely based on the teacher of a class they once took together at the planetarium.

He said: "There was a teacher, and Kenny says the character was loosely based on that guy. We didn't know anything about him, so it's really a made-up person. [It is] a study of a guy in middle age, in a mid‑life crisis."

Sarah, 53, is the lead character in HBO drama 'Divorce'.