Scarlett Johansson could run for office one day

By Bang

Scarlett Johansson hasn't ruled out turning her hand to politics one day.

The 'Avengers: End Game' star says she could get involved in the government at some but it is more likely to be at a local level as she feels she could make a big change.

Asked about the chance of her turning her hand to politics, she told Variety: "Maybe some time in the future. I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven't."\

Meanwhile, Scarlett previously opened up about how she grew up on welfare.

She said: "We were living on welfare, we were on food stamps. My parents were raising four kids in a low-income household in Manhattan. So, it was a lot. My mom tried to be as much as a buffer as possible with that experience. But by the time my twin brother and I came around, I think my parents' marriage, it had a lot of strain."

She became a mother to Rose four years ago but she doesn't feel motherhood has changed her working life.

She explained: "I have a job that's very advantageous in that way. I can parent and then go do the scene and go back and parent. There's a bit of back and forth, but it works. [Has it changed what work I do?] It hasn't but it might in a few years. Again, it's a job that works with you. I have a freedom that others don't, so I'm grateful."