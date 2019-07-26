Selena Gomez cries 'grateful tears' after turning 27

By Bang

Selena Gomez cried "grateful tears" after celebrating her 27th birthday this week in Italy.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker has been ringing in her birthday - which was on Monday - this week with a vacation in Rome and Capri, and on Wednesday (24.07.19) she took to Instagram to share a her gratitude to her fans for their kind words.

Posting a picture of herself enjoying the sunset in Italy, she wrote: "Well I'm 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU (sic)"

Selena's post comes after it was also revealed her grandparents have flown to Italy for her special day.

Photos: Instagram

A source said: "She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri. She's having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents. She's getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work."

As well as spending time with her grandparents, the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' singer marked the milestone with a meal out with friends, including producer Andrea Iervolino, where she tucked into raw fish and various salads.

Another source said: "Selena arrived for lunch with a group of friends. The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta and various salads. They were chatting and laughing the entire time. No candles, cards or cake, but they did have desert of ice cream and tiramisu."

Once her birthday celebrations are over, Selena will return to the US to put the finishing touches on her new album after admitting recently that it's "finally done."

Asked about new music, she excitedly said: "Yes! Yes! It's finally done."