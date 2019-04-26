Selena Gomez returns to public life

By Bang

Selena Gomez made her first major public appearance since her hospitalisation last year at WE Day in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 26-year-old singer checked into a wellness centre in October after suffering an "emotional breakdown" following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017 but looked well and happy as she walked the red carpet at The Forum in Los Angeles in a navy dress by Dior.

But the 'Wolves' hitmaker admitted her step back into public life didn't mean she'll be seen out and about a lot more.

She told E! News: "As of now, I'm not really going out that much. [Why?] Cause I needed it."

However, she admitted she's "excited" to see what happens next.

And Selena was reluctant to share any information about potential new music from her.

She laughed: "I can't say that. I get in trouble too much."

But the 'Bad Liar' singer was pleased to be out to support the event, which is dedicated to young people and their impact on society.

She said: "I've known this organisation for over six years.

"I know the people behind it and how much effort they put into encouraging kids to do something.

"So not only do they make incredible money for people all over the world, but they're actually focusing on kids all over the world that want to have the opportunity to give back."

And Selena admitted on stage at the event that it was her favourite day of the year.

She said: "It's the best day of the year, it's WE Day."

She went on to praise the audience for having "earned" their seats there "through their service to make their communities safer, greener and more inclusive."

As well as Selena, other big-name guests at the WE Day event included Neil Patrick Harris - who was host - Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, and Chance The Rapper.

Selena Gomez's ideal man

Selena Gomez says it is "important" that she ends up with someone who will "love her for the person she is" rather than what she looks like.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker loves being told she is pretty but she says it is more "important" that the person she ends up with likes her for who she is inside.

Speaking on Coach's 'Dream It Real' podcast, she said: "I think that a lot of people don't understand my heart, you know? I also don't like that, it can sometimes be about appearance, too. I don't really appreciate people judging me on my looks, or anything like that. I just think that the world today, with so much exposure to everything ... it's great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things, but ... and I'm flattered when, maybe, guys are like, 'You're pretty.' I am, it's just not ... I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am. That's just what's important to me."

Selena previously admits she gets "really insecure sometimes".

She said: "I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in ... I want to encourage women ... I'm going to say: I'm trying the best I can and that's what you can do too - just try the best that you can, and it's hard. And you're not alone.

"I think it's important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves. And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it's important - I want to remind girls that they're perfectly strong the way they are."