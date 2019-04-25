Selena Gomez's ideal man

By Bang

Selena Gomez says it is "important" that she ends up with someone who will "love her for the person she is" rather than what she looks like.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker loves being told she is pretty but she says it is more "important" that the person she ends up with likes her for who she is inside.

Speaking on Coach's 'Dream It Real' podcast, she said: "I think that a lot of people don't understand my heart, you know? I also don't like that, it can sometimes be about appearance, too. I don't really appreciate people judging me on my looks, or anything like that. I just think that the world today, with so much exposure to everything ... it's great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things, but ... and I'm flattered when, maybe, guys are like, 'You're pretty.' I am, it's just not ... I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am. That's just what's important to me."

Selena previously admits she gets "really insecure sometimes".

She said: "I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in ... I want to encourage women ... I'm going to say: I'm trying the best I can and that's what you can do too - just try the best that you can, and it's hard. And you're not alone.

"I think it's important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves. And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it's important - I want to remind girls that they're perfectly strong the way they are."