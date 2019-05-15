Selena Gomez: 'Social Media Has Been Really Terrible For My Generation'

By Reuters

Selena Gomez took a moment at the Cannes Film Festival to lament a culture where everyone lives on their phones.

"I think our world is going through a lot," Gomez said. "I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. I understand that it's amazing to use a platform. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it's dangerous for sure. I don't think people are getting the right information sometimes."

Gomez has more than 150 million Instagram followers, but she said that she's learned to be selective about what she posts. "I think it's pretty impossible to make it safe it at this point," Gomez said. "I'm grateful I have the platform. I don't do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I'll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it."

Gomez is at Cannes with a supporting l role in this year's opening night movie Jim Jarmusch's "The Died Don't Die," a zombie film starring Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny.

Photos: AFP