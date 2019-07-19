Serena Williams isn't bothered by critics

By Bang

Serena Williams says her life is "far too complicated" to worry about her critics as she is only focused on her family and her career.

The tennis star isn't bothered by other people's opinions any more as her focus is on her family - husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Jr. - and her career.

Photo: Bang

She said: "People always have things to say when you're wearing fashion. It could be good things. It could be bad things. I don't care what people say. I'm like just so past it - you could say whatever you want to say. Honestly, you're allowed to have your opinion. My life is far too complicated to worry about people that want to say mean things. I have a daughter, I have a family, I have a career. I have too much to worry about."

Serena has always been bold about her fashion choices and she is adamant that she always wants to make a "statement" when she steps out onto the court.

She added to the Fashionable 50 issue of Sports Illustrated magazine: "My whole career has been really about tennis and fashion. I always try to make a statement when I walk out on the court - to be bold and to be unique and to kind of transcend. I always try to send the message of just being confident and being fierce."

Photo: AP

Serena previously confessed she "doesn't know" how she juggles running her fashion business with her tennis career and her responsibilities as a mother.

She said: "Honestly, I don't know. I go to bed every night thinking, 'How did I get through this day?' I'm sure a lot of people out there can relate, right? It's like, this day is over, it's 10 o'clock, I got through it. How did that happen?

"That's kind of how I am. Now I'm training on top of running this fashion company, on top of being a full-time mom. I'm super hands-on as a mom. I just take it as it is and realise that everyone goes through the same thing."