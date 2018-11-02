"Shah Rukh Khan did not have enough money to travel to Delhi…"

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan's makeup artist and long time associate, Ravi Indulkar, once spoke about SRK. Ravi dada is no more now. He passed away in 2012. We reproduce this interview on SRK's 53rd birthday

"We've known each other for many years now. I first met Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. At that time I was working with Rekha. He asked me if I would do his make up for his film Chamatkar. I have done his make up ever since," reminiscence Indulkar. Indulkar has been with Shah Rukh Khan is one of Shah Rukh Khan Khan's friends who has been with him through thick and thin. Having seen the star right from the days he was a struggler, Indulkar fondly recalls the simple and humble Shah Rukh Khan he knows, his friend.

"Those were the times he was still struggling. He used to keep traveling from Bombay to Delhi and back. Sometimes he didn't have enough money to travel to Delhi. Secretary Anwar and I used give him money from our daily traveling allowance." Shah Rukh Khan did not own a car then. He would travel in rickshaws, ferries and trains, fondly recalled Indulkar. "He is very simple at heart and it is heartwarming to see the metamorphosis. He is the biggest today but he still treats me with the same respect and affection," said Indulkar.

Talking of old times, Indulkar distinctly remembers one particular incident where Shah Rukh Khan's car was seized. "This was around a decade ago. We were shooting once and people from the bank came to seize Shah Rukh Khan's car. They asked the driver to open the car and at that time, all of Shah Rukh Khan's fan mail was stored in the car. They seized the car because, one of his friends had taken a loan on it and hadn't repaid it," recalled Indulkar.

Indulkar became close to Shah Rukh Khan's family and travelled with him as his on-location makeup artist wherever he goes. "Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana loves makeup. Whenever she comes, she uses all my cosmetics and tries to apply it on her face. Suhana likes her dad only in a trousers and a shirt. She doesn't like him wearing kurtas or any other form of clothing. But Aryan loves the new six packs and is already dreaming of having his own," said Indulkar .

Having been his makeup artist, Indulkar said with a chuckle, "Generally actors take care of their skin a lot, but Shah Rukh Khan doesn't do anything at all. He just washes his face and that's it. I used MAC foundation for him usually because that is a very good product and will take care of his skin."

