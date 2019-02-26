Shah Rukh Khan featured in Dubai's sequel to '#Bemyguest' campaign

By Wam

Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, is taking Dubai to the world once again in a new campaign, a sequal to the global award-winning campaign '#BeMyGuest'. The new campaign will be launched today across social media and online platforms.

Filming in Dubai for the latest sequel of the promotional campaign, "King Khan", as he is popularly known, and who loves the city and is a frequent visitor, finds himself on a surprising treasure hunt across the city, discovering "must-see" attractions that showcase the diversity of Dubai’s destination offering even he has never experienced.

Commenting on the film, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DCTCM, said, "To us, Shah Rukh Khan is more than a Bollywood icon. He is a much-loved Dubai veteran, with long-standing connections to the city and our people. So who better to take on an unexpected and delightful new journey to show facets never seen before – and as such inviting all his fans to live his journey as "his guest" in his second home."

He added, "Following the success of the previous two editions of #BeMyGuest, we are delighted to partner with him once again on a completely different, yet predictably unmatched performance, in this latest narrative. This 3rd sequel film series captures both, Shah Rukh Khan’s genuine enthusiasm for Dubai as he discovers many of the emirate’s "must-visit" attractions, and his active interaction with viewers, as we bring it all together in our finale, aiming to keep audiences excited and eager to visit Dubai themselves."

Playing a pivotal role in positively advocating for the emirate, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I have been travelling regularly to this wonderful city for years and each time I visit, I am just amazed by so much that is new, exciting and the best-of-its-kind in the world. But beyond the fresh and exciting things to explore, what I find truly memorable is the soul of the city – its people and hospitality – that make every visit even more remarkable. Dubai is a truly fantastic destination with so much to discover, whether it is family entertainment, culture, adventure, or food, and the superlative service that makes it the must-visit destination for everyone."

Since its launch in December 2016, #BeMyGuest has seen strong engagement across social media with the sequel, which was made in 2017, receiving more than 100 million views worldwide. The film has also won international awards including the Grand Prix at the International Tourism Film Festival, "Tourfilm Riga" held in Latvia and the Diamond Award at ITB Berlin’s "Golden City Gate" tourism awards.