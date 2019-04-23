Shah Rukh Khan mounts biggest project ever

By Sanskriti Media

After four years of extensive work, Shah Rukh Khan is finally moving on with the project Operation Khukhri. The venture in conjunction with Badla co-producer Sunir Kheterpal was greenlighted long before the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu film was planned.

“But since the film has a lot of research and preparation, Red Chillies and Azure Entertainment took a while in putting the project together. Operation Khukhri is in the last stages of writing at the moment and the makers are trying to mount the film before the end of the year. It has a huge starcast as well as there are many important characters in the film and it will have huge battle sequences. The pre-production on the film is now starting and the actors will soon be in place,” says a source.

Operation Khukhri is based on an operation carried out by the Indian defence forces to help evacuate 223 peace keepers and two companies of the 58th Gorkha Rifles from war torn West Africa in 2000. 120 men belonging to the Special Forces Unit led by Major Harinder Sood spearheaded the mission using 98 sorties within three days.

The venture is expected to be shot partially in India and more in the African continent, informs our source.