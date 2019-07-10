Shah Rukh Khan on playing Mufasa

By Sanskriti Media

After having conquered hearts with ‘The Jungle Book’ in 2016, Disney is all set to present its legendary franchise and crown jewel- the live action version of The Lion King. And who better to bring alive the magnificence of the film in Hindi than the King of Bollywood himself – Shah Rukh Khan; who pairs up with son – Aryan Khan to voice for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively.

King Khan feels he has learnt a lot from the film! Shah Rukh Khan speaks on the significance of The Lion King for him personally and the life lesson that stayed with him, “The story inheritably gives a lot of morals. I personally don’t look for morals in a movie and enjoy it as pure entertainment. It is inheritably entertaining because it does talk about relationships. Many times, when kids are growing with their parents, they don’t realize that what their parents say could actually come handy much later on. It’s unfortunate that you remember the teachings of your parents when they are not in your life. Somewhere down the line, the story reflects that it’s nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. It does teach you that – Our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away. Personally, I do feel the same, the small things that my father and mother said actually define me now, and I realize it now and I didn’t realize it then.”

Directed by Iron Man and The Jungle Book fame director, Jon Favreau, Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most-anticipated films of recent times. The Lion King releases on 19th July 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.