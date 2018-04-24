Shah Rukh Khan’s dilemma

The Shah Rukh Khan flick for Yash Raj Films will be underway soon. What remains to be seen however is which film does King Khan greenlight first. Khan has been under discussions for the following projects – Producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor’s Salute directed by adman Mahesh Mathai; Producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film; Farhan Akhtar helmed third instalment of Don – Don 3.

“Everything would depend on how the response to his next release Zero is. Zero is the most ambitious project undertaken by Khan under his production banner and even his VFX company Red Chillies has a lot oat stake with the film because of the superlative efforts they are putting in to create a world class product. While the YRF film will be helmed by Aditya Chopra, it will be difficult to tell as to which project does SRK do next,” informs a source.

But that is a good quandary to be in.

It does purport now that we need to wait to hear from the horse’s mouth. We may well know when he visits Dubai on April 26 to inaugurate a jewellery showroom.