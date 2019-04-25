Shah Rukh Khan’s Izhaar with Bhansali

By Sanskriti Media

As Shah Rukh Khan has gone into hibernation and is not talking about any film announcement as an actor himself, here is another story.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are apparently collaborating to produce a film called Izhaar. Bhansali recently got the title registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) recently. “It is being said that Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhansali Productions will come together to produce the film. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to star in the movie which will be helmed by a big director. The director has not been finalised as yet and will be done once Bhansali and Khan concur on the name,” says a trade source.

Meanwhile the news about Shah Rukh Khan meeting Atlee at the CRK vs KKR match at the Chepauk Stadium a while back went viral with the tag that Khan may star in the remake of Mersal. And now the news has a twist that SRK may be the main villain in Vijay’s latest film billed as #Thapalathy63. Vijay and SRK have met earlier at some events and that is also being mentioned as a reason.

In other news Shah Rukh Khan was also supposed to do a cameo in Dabangg 3 as well in continuance with the bonding with Salman Khan which resulted recently in films like Tubelight and Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan has maintained a stoic silence on what he wants to do after the debacle of Zero. He even apparently pulled out of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, though he has not given a statement on it as yet.

Bhansali will be shooting with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt for the film Inshallah in the month of September.