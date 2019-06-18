Shah Rukh Khan’s son debuts as Simba

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his film debut and this time it will be under the watchful eyes of his father Shah Rukh Khan. After having conquered hearts with The Jungle Book in 2016, Disney is all set to present its legendary franchise and crown jewel- the live action version of The Lion King – with ground-breaking technology that re-imagines the greatest story ever told. And who better to bring alive the magnificence of the film in Hindi than the King of Bollywood himself – Shah Rukh Khan; who pairs up with son – Aryan Khan to voice for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively.

“The Lion King is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son – Simba. The legacy of Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this” said actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Iron Man and The Jungle Book fame director, Jon Favreau, Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most-anticipated films of recent times. Etched forever as a pop culture classic, the animated version is known for its strong and emotional storytelling and memorable characters. And now the heroic coming-of-age journey will make it to the large canvas with a pioneering and game changing photo-real animation technology, using cutting-edge tools to make the musical drama come alive on the big screen.