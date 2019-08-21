Shah Rukh Khan wants 25 years more in Bollywood

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan has already spent 27 years since his debut film Deewana released and the actor who has not signed film in the lead thus far since the release of Zero wants to prolong his career as much as he can.

Hence the actor is not rushing into any signing as yet. While the actor had earlier announced that he would take a call on his next film by June this year has pushed the deadline by a few more months.

“He clearly wants to do what actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar and Kamal Haasan have done. Kamal has also completed 59 years of working because he started as a child artiste. Shah Rukh wants to work for a good two decades more and hence he is not rushing on any project. He is listening to a lot of scripts because he is also bankrolling many films as a producer for the web as well as for theatrical purposes. Don’t be surprised if he will be a working superstar in 2040,” says an industry source.

Two years ago, when Kajol completed her silver jubilee in Bollywood she had the same line to offer. “It doesn’t feel like 25 years have passed. But I have had a good time, and by God’s grace, I will work for 25 more years,” she told us.

Here’s to 25 more from the Khan.