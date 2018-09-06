Shahid and Mira have a boy; Bollywood congratulates

By Sanskriti Media

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor had their second baby – a son on September 5. The Kapoors had made one of the cutest announcements about Mira Rajput being pregnant. Misha’s picture on Shahid Kapoor’s social media page was the most adorable way to know that the lovebirds are going to have another baby.

Shahid who has been shooting round the clock for his film batti Gul Meter Chalu and working on the pre-production of his next movie Arjun Reddy had also taken a lot of time off to spend with his wife and managing his little daughter Misha.

Misha and Shahid have been spotted at various places together as well.

They were last spotted post their dinner date on September 4, where Mira seemed uneasy. She was rushed to the hospital and apart from Shahid, his brother Ishaan Khattar and mother Neelima Azim were also present. Shahid’s Shaandaar co-star, Alia Bhatt uploaded an Instagram story that had a cute message for the couple. She wrote, “Congratulations my loves” and the picture had an “It’s a Boy” GIF attached to it. Even Preity G Zinta shared her happiness for Shahid and Mira as she took to her social media page to congratulate the lovebirds.

We, at Emirates 24x7, also congratulate the couple.