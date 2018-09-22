Shahid gives responsible parent tips

By Sanskriti Media

Shahid Kapoor says that he wants to be a responsible parent and hence wants to give as much time to the kids.

The actor had taken time off his work to concentrate on his new arrival Zian as well.

“I love my daughter Misha a lot. When I get a chance, I pick her up and walk. My wife keeps telling me not to do that because if I do that Misha will not be able to learn to walk quickly. I try my best to spend a lot of time with her. Even if it means that I have to sacrifice some of my sleep time for it. I have learned this from my childhood. If you go through your childhood memories, you can always be a better parent. I remember when I was young, my grandfather used to go to school every day even if he was feeling unwell. These are the memories that resonate in your mind all the while These small things are very important for children. I also take full care of the fact that when my children wake up in the morning, so they can spend some time with their father,” says the actor.

Misha has never been seen without a parent in tow. And Shahid says that the trend will continue with his son Zain. “Today there are maids and nannies and children tend to get connected to them more than their parents. I think my children should get papa time,” says daddy dearest.

“Today home and children are not just the wife's responsibility. I should not have such an attitude that I am going to work, the wife will handle everything. It is very important to have a helping hand at home. Hence whenever, I have felt that I am needed the most at home, I canceled my promotions,” says Shahid.