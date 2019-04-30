Shahid is not scared of Kangana

By Sanskriti Media

Shahid Kapoor is not scared of Kangana Ranaut. The actor shared screen space with the ebullient actress in the film Rangoon a while back and now their respective films Kabir Singh and Mental Hai Kya are clashing on June 21 this year. Kabir Singh directed by Sandeep Vanga is the remake of Vanga’s superhit Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

“Our trailer will come in the second week of May. We decided to drop a teaser because the makers were keen and I hear that Kangana’s Mental Hai Kya? is coming on the same day. I saw a poster and it has the same release date. I wish them all the best. If a film is good, people will come and watch regardless of anything. Even if it is a solo release, there are films which have not done well,” says Shahid.

The actor has been receiving rave reviews for his performance from all quarters. “I spoke to Prabhas (the Baahubali star) because we share the same hairdresser Aalim. Prabhas was with Aalim and he came on the phone and he was very kind to say nice words about Kabir Singh. He was very kind and I was overwhelmed to get a reaction like that form him. He is such a big star. He will be Mahendra Bahubali for us always,” says Shahid.

Shahid says that the Hindi masses does not know much about Arjun Reddy. “Hindi audience does not know how big Arjun Reddy was. It was an iconic film. The kind of love the film got, you shouldn’t remake it. I may not be able to redo my own performances. I might not be able to do them again. But the same filmmaker wanted to remake it and I agreed because it was a very edgy character. People liked me in edgy characters and heavy films like Udta Punjab and Haider. But then the film is not watched by the mainstream audiences and the mainstream appeal is restricted. Udta Punjab was dark about drugs and rape; Haider was for intellectuals. But these films did not do much numbers. But Kabir Singh is an appealing film for masses. I have a very egdy role in a commercial film. I got a chance to do something different. I could not let the opportunity go by,” says Shahid.

Coming to Arjun Reddy, Shahid says that the hero Vijay Deverekonda was brilliant in the film. “He was spectacular. He will always be the original. Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh are cousins in that sense. They are not the same person and it was important for me to do different and original work,” says the actor.