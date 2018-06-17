Shahid, Shraddha and Ash films safe now

Prernaa Arora has sorted her problems with T Series Big Cheese Bhushan Kumar. The films - Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu and AIshwarya Rai- Anil Kapoor starrer Fanne Khan plagued by multiple issues after Nishant Pitti of EaseMyTrip took objection when the films were taken over by T Series without having returned his money and the matter went to court. The courts then ruled that the films should go on and the money be deposited in a separate account.

But finally, they have settled the matter outside court to ensure that the films have a smooth transition till the release.

“At this point I can only say, we have resolved all disputes on the films Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fanne Khan. A new structure is also coming into place and we will announced it together in a week. It is a very good surprise and all the disputes over the films have been solved and we have to withdraw the appeal before July 5 when the case is due to be heard,” says Prernaa.

The producer adds that they have a new deal as well in place. “We have signed up a new deal with Bhushanji and apart from Batti Gul and Fanne, we are doing two films with him one of which is a romantic movie and the other is a thriller,” reveals Prernaa.

The producer who started her career two years ago making successful films with Akshay Kumar felt jolted when she came out of the comfort zone and was embroiled in controversies earlier with Abhishek Kapoor over Kedarnath and John Abraham over Parmanu and lost control of both films.

“With Akshay it was like a fencing around me. He was very protective because of his discipline and attention to detail. It is always difficult for a new producer here, especially when you are female producer. I should not have done any other film after PadMan and Pari, but I made my mistakes of getting too many films on at the same time, there was so much wrong paperwork and an overload the same time,” Prernaa says honestly.

So, will she come out with a duffer’s guide for new producers? “One day, I will want to tell all about my experiences. Bhushanji has been nice to me. We have gone back and forth, but he has believed in me and I am thankful to him,” says Prernaa.

Meanwhile Prernaa has also signed up with a three-film deal with Padma Ispat and will be announcing the slate later this month.