Shamita attacked on social media

By Sanskriti Media

Shilpa Shetty’s kid sister and actress Shamita Shetty is aghast with the way people have been attacking her on the social media platform regarding the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actress is quite amused with the way people have been posting about her performance and behaviour since she entered the show as a wild card entry.

A source says, “Shamita entered Khatron Ke Khiladi as a wild card entry since she was suffering from dengue in Argentina from Day One. Despite that, post joining the rest in the show, she has been a consistent performer throughout the show. She braved the challenging stunts and suffered various injuries shooting for the show without emotionally breaking down or complaining before every stunt. She continued to surprise the viewers with her strong spirit”

“Surprisingly, it’s learnt that the haters have been planting negative posts on Shamita’s social media platform and other platforms even though Shamita has out-performed Jasmine in the tasks they did together. This included the last one they did together where Shamita put in the ball before her in the cockroach stunt. Everyone knows that cockroaches are Shamita’s biggest phobia. Even if she has entered the show as a wild card entry she has every right to fight for the finale as long as she performs her stunts. It seems like trollers are trying to wrongly manipulate Shamita’s chances of winning the show by planting hateful negative posts,” the source adds.