Shania Twain's vocal struggle

By Bang

Shania Twain had to "rediscover" her voice after undergoing open-throat surgery following her battle with Lyme disease in 2003.

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' singer had to go through multiple invasive surgeries after her voice was damaged by the effects of dysphonia, which was caused by her battle with tick-borne illness Lyme disease, which she had contracted in 2003.

And she has now revealed that although the process was "really tough" to go through, she's glad she was able to make a comeback in 2017 after over a decade out of the spotlight.

She said: "I had to have an operation that was very intense and it's an open-throat operation, very different from a vocal cord operation. I had to have two of them, so that was really, really, really tough and I survived that - meaning emotionally I survived - and am just ready to keep going.

"When you're a singer and it's your voice, it is just a terrible, terrible feeling. It was a great, great loss, so I had to come to terms with losing the voice that I had and rediscovering my new one."

Some of the vocal damage the 53-year-old star sustained is sadly permanent, but Shania insists she isn't letting the uncertain future of her voice hold her back.

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' singer added to 'Extra' on Tuesday: "It's been a long, a really rewarding, journey. What I've learned in the interim through therapy is how to manipulate my voice to get it to do what I want it to do or at least close enough.

"I don't want to give up, so I'm willing, you know, you just gotta be willing and give in to change and you have to accept that you don't always have to be the same, and that's what I have to do, and I'm embracing that."