Shilpa completes 25 years in Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty recently finished 25 years in the business as she started shooting for the film Baazigar exactly two and a half decades ago. “I often think as to how I have lasted this long. I haven’t planned it, but the blessings of my parents and the love of fans and the media have kept me going. That’s my attitude at work,” she says.

Meanwhile Shilpa Shetty’s make-up-man for many years, Ajay Shelar opened his make up institute and Shilpa took time off on a Sunday to inaugurate it.

“If I have sacrificed a Sunday which I spend with my family to inaugurate this on Gudi Padwa day, then he must be really very important to me. We actors spend more time with our make-up artistes and staff than our own family. So he is like my extended family. I can’t tell you for how many years because you will know my age,” she guffaws and adds, “If I get compliments for my looks it’s because of him,” she says.

Ajay on the other hand lets out a few secrets about Shilpa. “She loves make up and if there is anything that is the trend she wants to be up to date, be it smoky eyes or anything. She will keep sending me reference pictures saying that she would want her make-up to be in a certain manner etc,” says Shelar.

“Make up keeps changing. We would put heavy eyes, and a lot of make-up. Now it is more of a no make-up look. I keep giving references and when I travel abroad I pick up some make up and bring it to Ajay and ask him to experiment,” says the actress.