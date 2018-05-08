Shraddha and Jackie fight for Sushant

It’s a fight between Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Well, no this is not a catfight, but the effort to star in Nitesh Dangal Tiwari’s next film produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Shraddha and Jacqueline both have been trying to make sure that they star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film which is set to go on the floors by the end of the year.

Interestingly Sushant and Jacqueline have been paired opposite each other in the Tarun Mansukhani directed film Drive which is bankrolled by Karan Johar and will release in September this year.

“So, the dilemma for the makers is if the pair is fresh, it will be an interesting option for the viewers. If Drive does well, it will make common sense to repeat the pair. Jacqueline who is close to Sajid Nadiadwala and also stars in Kick 2 with Salman Khan is also pushing her luck with Sajid. Shraddha is also keen to be a part of the film. So, it is more of a decision to be made by the filmmakers as to who suits the role better as well,” says a trade source.