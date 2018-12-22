Shraddha busy with Saaho

By Sanskriti Media

Shraddha Kapoor is busy with her film Saaho and will be shooting till the year end at Hyderabad. Keeping her fingers crossed, she hopes she will get to celebrate her New Year.

“I am shooting till December 31 in Hyderabad for Saaho with Prabhas and others. The shoot is on for a while now. We are having a lot of fun on the shoot with the entire team. It depends on the producers whether they give us a holiday or not. If I get a chance, I will need to plan something with friends,” says the actress.

Shraddha is also shooting for the biopic on Saina – who incidentally wed her long-time friend and shuttler Parupalli Kashyap.

Any more secret weddings to take place? “Ha ha! Nothing. I don’t think anyone else is getting married. But it has been quite a season (of weddings). Priyanka Chopra is one of my favourites,” says Shraddha.

The actress is also looking up to catch up on movies. “There are a lot of very good films being made. I have not been able to see a lot of films and I want to catch up on them. There are so many good actors coming up and they are coming on screen with so much preparation,” says Shraddha.