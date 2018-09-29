Shraddha Kapoor stuns as Saina

By Sanskriti Media

Shraddha Kapoor’s look as Saina Nehwal is taking the internet by storm.

The actress who had a string of flops earlier with Haseena Parkar, Rock On 2 and Ok Jaanu had made a moderate comeback with Half Girlfriend, but she was back on track with Stree.

But then her last release Batti Gul Meter Chalu didn’t really light up the screens as expected as the film made at a budget of Rs 44 crore with a marketing and release budget of Rs 11 crores has only collected a little over Rs 30 crores.

However, Shraddha who has Saaho with Prabhas coming up put out her picture in the ‘Saina’ look from her untitled biopic on the Indian shuttler.

“Shraddha has had over 40 badminton lessons so far and will be doing quite a few more before she shoots the sports sequences in the film. Shraddha’s look in the film according to this picture will reinstate the belief that Amole Gupte has chosen the right actress for the role,” says a trade source.

“Badminton is a tough game, but I am relishing this opportunity. It is an enthralling experience to get a perception of a sportsperson’s life and career and the personal struggles. It varies from the triumphs and the trauma to the injuries that sets one back for while. I am able to relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. What is inspiring is the way Saina has come back every time,” says Shraddha.

It can be recalled that Saina’s parents too were at the shoot recently to encourage and bless Shraddha in her endeavour.