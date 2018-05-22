Shraddha Kapoor wants Ranbir Kapoor!

Now that Shraddha Kapoor is back in town in India to shoot for Batti Gul, the actress is also taking out time to pitch for the big films.

The moment Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor have signed on for Luv Ranjan’s next film, there are two heroine slots vacant and Shraddha Kapoor decided that she should not miss out on the film. “Shraddha went off to Ajay Devgn’s office and said that she should be keen to do the film and was willing to juggle and adjust her dates to be a part of the multi starrer. At a time when not too multi starrers are being made and even if they are with the big men, the bigger actresses dates are a problem. Now Shraddha has cleared her problem and presented her date diary to them. her first choice is to act opposite Ranbir Kapoor. If not Ranbir, she wants to be cast opposite Ajay,” says our source.

Will the actress be signed soon? Watch this space.