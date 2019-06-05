Shraddha’s singing goes viral

By Sanskriti Media

Shraddha Kapoor loves singing and the actress makes sure that she entertains herself for sure when she has free time.

This time around the actress was seen crooning away to her song Sun Saathiya from the film ABCD 2. Shraddha who often playbacks for herself did not sing the original song, the female voice was Priya Saraiya’s and the male voice was given by Divya Kumar.

But the actress decided to render the song while sitting with the crew of Street Dancer 2 and decided to entertain them.

In the video the actress has her burger and other food laid out before her, but she decides to sing on the table and gets a thunderous applause at the end.

And yes, she took the choreographer’s microphone to sing it. The video posted by her fans and others on Instagram has gone viral now.