Shraddha’s still training for Saina

When the Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Saina did not go on the floors as planned, a racket was raised.

The actress wasn’t in shape and in style to fit into the role of the famed Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal because it is not easy to look as good as Saina on screen with a few days of practice.

Shraddha is honest enough to admit that. “We are going on the floors next month. But we will be shooting all the non-badminton portions first. I am not ready yet to get into the groove of playing like Saina on screen and hence I will take time to get that right. Only when my play is good enough, we will shoot those sequences,” is what the Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2 actress conveys.

“I think that’s the only way to do it because it’s a very big responsibility in my hands that I should try to play as well as I can. Of course, I cannot become a pro in one year, it’s not possible, but I would try my best to be as good as the shots demand. So that’s what I am working on and we will get there. As long as it takes I am going to be training for it,” she adds.