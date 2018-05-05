Shraddha won’t get Farhan actor

The Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar on-off relationship is also affecting their professional equations. Not long ago, Shraddha was approached for a film with Farhan when the two had a relationship going and the actress did not want to do the film as it would have provided further grist to the gossip mills.

Now that the two have called the relationship off again for the fourth time Farhan has refused a film which would star the actress. “There were initial suggestions within the team that Shraddha should be cast in one of the female roles in the third edition of don, but that was nixed. Farhan was only to direct that movie. And now, Farhan has reciprocated Shraddha’s rejection of a film opposite him with a rejection from his end. One is not sure whether Shraddha is aware that Farhan was also approached for the same film. The director apparently had a big production house backing him when he approached Farhan for the film,” says a source.