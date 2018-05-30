Sisters Sonam and Janhvi Kapoor share love on social media

Janhvi Kapoor's first magazine cover was out earlier today and she looked drop dead gorgeous in it. While everybody has loved the cover, her cousin Sonam Kapoor too took to Instagram to appreciate her. Sonam Kapoor is really proud of her baby sister, Janhvi.

Incidentally, Sonam Kapoor's first magazine cover was with Vogue too and now 10 years later Janhvi too shoots her first magazine cover with Vogue.

She posted - "My stunning baby sister @janhvikapoor on her first cover of Vogue 10 years after my first cover with @vogueindia! Couldn’t be prouder little ".

Janhvi accepted the love from her sister and commented on the post with "Love youuuuu️"

Janhvi Kapoor will debut with Dhadak produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios alongside Ishan Khatter which is slated to release on 20th July.

