SLB’s test with Alia and Salman

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in the mood for a test shoot. The mercurial filmmaker has an onerous task of checking how goo Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are looking as a pair before the film Inshallah mounts the floorboards by the third week of this month. Bhansali has cast Salman and Alia as a pair and is looking at a second girl in the life of the character played by Salman in the film. But what he wants to ideally see is how well they look as a pair suiting the said characters that he has devised for them.

“Hence there is a test shoot. Salman will be 54 years old by the year end he is more than twice the age of Alia Bhatt who turned 26 this year. So it was important for Bhansali to see what kind of a tuning and chemistry the two can bring together on screen. Bhansali does not like perfect characters. He likes to see the flaw in the characters and how two people who may not be the perfect match for each other come together on screen to create that magic is what will be a perfect Sanjay Leela Bhansali film,” says an industry source.

Sources inform that the shoot of the film will take place on August 18 and 19.