Snoop Dogg offers to adopt abandoned dog

By Bang

Snoop Dogg has offered to adopt an abandoned dog named Snoop, who was cruelly left at a roadside in Stoke-on-Trent in the UK.

The 47-year-old rapper has been shocked by CCTV footage of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier desperately trying to get back into its owner's car after it was cruelly abandoned at the side of the road, and has said he'd happily take the pooch - who was named Snoop by the rescue staff who found him in a basket on the roadside - home with him.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: "It is heartbreaking. There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop. If he really needed a home then he has one with us. But I don't think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got."

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker is no stranger to four legged friends, as he launched his own range of dog clothes called Doggfather in 2006, and backs the Dog for Dog charity which donates pet food to an animal shelter.

The rapper's namesake pooch was dumped on a roadside in Stoke-on-Trent in the UK just days before Christmas, and millions of people have watched the heartbreaking footage shared online by the RSPCA.

Snoop the dog is seen getting out of a car with his owner, who puts down a dog bed and unclips Snoop from his lead, before racing back to his car and driving away as the confused dog jumps up at the car windows.

Natalie Perehovsky, an inspector for the RSPCA, said: "This is heartbreaking, it's the way he runs after the owner - he clearly loved who was there. He was obviously distressed.

"I don't know what was going through their mind when they did that. It could be the expense, it could be family changes, there's hundreds of reasons. But there's places that help people, you can take him to charities or dog homes. There's no excuse."

The RSPCA has since launched an investigation to find the unknown owner.