Social media makes John Abraham sick!

By Sanskriti Media

John Abraham is sickened by the kind of content he has been viewing not just on social media, but also on tv channels.

During a media interaction to promote his film Batla House, the actor specifically said that, “Social media makes me sick!”

The actor hardly uses Twitter, has over 2.7 million followers and follows just five accounts including his own production house, one fan club and the Formula 1 account, Valentino Rossi and his football club North East United FC.

“There are some good people on Twitter, but there are a lot of people who come only to create problems and abuse people under the garb of religion, caste or community. If you use the social media for an hour you will surely fall sick,” the actor mentioned.

John added that the trend may not let him last longer on the digital interface. “As such, I do not use social media much. I had already predicted that many celebrities including me will quit social media in the near future,” said John.