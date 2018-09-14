Sofia Richie's low key dates with Scott Disick

By Bang

The 20-year-old model enjoys a simple movie and dinner date with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star but leaves the planning to him because she doesn't like the "stress".

Asked what kind of dates she likes, she told E! News: "It depends. My God! It's too much stress [to plan dates]. So much stress."

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Sofia is "helping" Scott "be a better person".

A source said: "Everyone really likes her. They think she's a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it's not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together. It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia."

An insider recently claimed Sofia is getting "fed up" with Scott.

They said: "Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumours of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around. She couldn't take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it's just very toxic behaviour. It's very up and down. Sofia was fed up and heavily influenced by friends and family, especially Lionel, to break it off. Lionel has warned Sofia to get out while she can and move on. She couldn't stand for being cheated on and being in such a toxic relationship."